High charges at ATMs for cash withdrawals with foreign-issued cards

Greek banks are charging Greek and foreign holders of debit and credit cards issued abroad 2-3 euros every time they withdraw cash from an ATM.

The new commission fee came into effect at the end of July and was immediately noticed by both tourists and Greeks who have accounts at banks outside Greece.

The banks notify the card holder about the new charge with a message that appears when the person uses a cash machine.

The redesign of the banks’ pricing policy is linked to their efforts to expand their revenue sources at a time when revenues from loan interest are low.