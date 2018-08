Authorities on the island of Kos on Friday detained 29 undocumented migrants and their two suspected smugglers yesterday following a chase that culminated in coast guard officers firing warning shots in the air after the smuggling boat unsuccessfully tried to ram their vessel.



The incident occurred on Friday morning off the coast of Aghios Fokas in southeast of the Dodecanese island.



After finally cornering the migrant boat, officers arrested the suspected smugglers – two men aged 51 and 55.



Meanwhile, authorities on Kythira, off the southern Peloponnese, detained another two suspected smugglers, aged 26 and 27, after the Dutch-flagged sailing boat they were on dropped 10 migrants off at a beach on the island.