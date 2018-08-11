Death toll from Attica blaze rises to 94

In a new briefing on Saturday, Greece's fire service said the number of victims from the deadly wildfire in the outskirts of Attica on July 23-24 has risen to 94.



The fire service said 11 burn victims have died in hospital, while more than 30 people are receiving treatment.



Last week, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection has released a list of the names of 92 victims.



The names – among them two unidentified persons – were forwarded by forensic investigators to prosecutors in Athens as part of the investigation into the disaster.



The list includes the names of 44 women, 35 men and 11 children. The youngest victim was a 6-month-old infant and the oldest a 93-year-old woman.