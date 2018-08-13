Man arrested for illegally transporting migrants

A 19-year-old man is expected to appear before prosecutors after being arrested on Sunday after being apprehended transporting six people who did not have the necessary documents to enter the country.

The man, an Egyptian national, was arrested on Sunday on the Egnatia highway in northern Greece following a police chase.

Police subsequently found six Iraqi nationals in the car, all of whom lacked the required paperwork to enter Greece. They had paid money to another person to be spirited over the border with Turkey. [AMNA]