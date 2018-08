Greece’s central government debt reached 345.3 billion euros at the end of the second quarter of the year, up from 343.7 billion euros three months earlier, according to quarterly data published by the country’s General Accounting Office on Friday.



The state’s cash reserves stood at 13.08 billion euros, up from 12.32 billion euros at the end of March, the accounting office said.



The debt is made up of bonds and short-term paper that increased to 68.13 billion euros from 67.78 billion last quarter, and loans (including those from the European Stability Mechanism and the International Monetary Fund) totaling 277.24 billion euros at the end of June, from 275.95 billion at end-March.