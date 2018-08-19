The Greek government will opt for a muted acknowledgement of the country’s exit from its third and final bailout on Monday, as the deadly wildfire that killed at least 96 people in east Attica last month and turbulence in the international markets caused by Turkey’s economic woes rule out public appetite for bigger celebrations.



Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to make a televised address to mark the completion of the adjustment program, focusing on Greece’s transition into a new era, government sources said.



The same sources said Tsipras will not announce specific measures or handouts but will emphasise the potential for less restrictive policies through which the government aims to make its mark.



Speaking to state-run Praktoreio 104.9 radio station on Saturday, the head of SYRIZA’s parliamentary group Kostas Zahariadis said “there are no plans for any fiestas” over the completion of the bailout program.



“We do not believe that we should start celebrating and partying on Monday as if a large part of Greek society does not have a serious economic problem,” he said.



“On the other hand, we are not going to cry because the country is exiting the memorandums,” he added.