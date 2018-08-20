Beyond the Borders | Kastellorizo | August 26 - September 2‬

‪The Hellenic Foundation for Historical Studies is hosting its third Beyond the Borders international documentary festival on the Dodecanese island of Kastellorizo from August 26 through September 2. The festival comprises a competition section, as well as special screenings, concerts, lectures and seminars with prominent figures from the fields of literature and film. Among the parallel events is a discussion on August 29 on “From news reporting to historical research,” with speakers including BBC reporter Razia Iqbal. ‬‪For more information visit www.beyondtheborders.gr. ‬