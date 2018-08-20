45 arrested for using fake travel papers
Some 45 people were arrested last week for attempting to board flights out of Crete using forged documents, police said Monday.
The arrests were made from August 13 to 19 during checks at the airports of Iraklio, Hania and Siteia.
The suspects’ planned destinations were Germany, Italy, Belgium, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.