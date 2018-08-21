Police launch crackdown on traffic violations

Some 1,279 drivers committed traffic violations, intensified checks across the country by police found last week in a crackdown on dangerous driving.

Police said that 345 drivers were fined for running a red light and 479 were penalized for illegal overtaking. Another 473 did not have proper insurance coverage for their vehicles.

In total, police pulled over 15,157 vehicles from August 13 to 19, with the lion’s share of violations taking place in Crete –129 in Iraklio and 66 in Hania.

Another 66 violations were reported in Serres in northern Greece, 63 in Attica and 58 in Drama, also in the north.