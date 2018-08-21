Analysts warn of challenges and pitfalls ahead

Although Greece exited its final bailout program this week, analysts warn that its economy is still very exposed to challenges and pitfalls that put off foreign investors and make the cost of a return to financial markets prohibitive. Although a comeback will be aided by a debt deal struck with the eurozone in June and an improvement in economic figures, Morgan Stanley warns that the impact of market turmoil in emerging markets could take a toll on Greece’s prospects. Berenberg, meanwhile, warns that despite the debt restructuring of 2012, a mountain of public and private debt could impact growth. [Eurokinissi]