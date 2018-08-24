Olympiacos beats Burnley 3-1, gets closer to UEFA Europa League groups

Olympiacos FC beat Burnley FC 3-1 at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus on Thursday to move closer to the UEFA Europa League group stage.

The score opened for Olympiacos in the 19th minute with Kostas Fortounis, but the English team equalized in the 33rd minute with a penalty shot by Chris Wood.

In the second half Olympiacos managed to please its fans with two goals by Andreas Bouhalalakis in the 49th minute and Kostas Fortounis, again, in the 60th minute.

Next Thursday, the two teams will meet again at Burnley with Olympiacos having an advantage in qualifying for the UEFA Europa League groups. [Xinhua]