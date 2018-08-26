Residents near planned Elliniko park to submit comments, reactions

Residents in the area around the part of the old Athens airport in the southern suburb of Elliniko that is slated for development into a public park have until Monday to submit comments and reactions to the Municipality of Alimos, after the plan was made public last week.

The plan for the seaside plot – the other part of which will be developed privately into a multi-billion-euro residential and entertainment resort – concerns an area of some 200 hectares that aspires to become one of the biggest public parks in Europe, with leisure, sports and entertainment activities.

According to the topographical study that was also put to public consultation on Friday, the “Metropolitan Park” will be planted with native plants and shrubs, while also using sustainable water management methods for their upkeep. The municipal authorities abutting the planned park have until September 3 to submit their reactions.