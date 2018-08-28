The short-term rental market is booming in Greece, with an estimated 12,000 properties in Attica available to foreign visitors via Airbnb. Nationwide, more than 50,000 rentals are hosted on the platform, 14,650 in Crete alone.

The above figures refer to properties advertised on Airbnb that have secured at least one guest in July. In the Athens area, most of these properties (about 65 percent) are in the city center, where the greatest demand is recorded, while considerable numbers of rentals can be found along the Attica coast, mainly in the Athenian Riviera.

According to data analytics company AirDNA, the commercial triangle surrounding Plaka and Monastiraki has 1,181, mostly high-quality, properties, where the average monthly income from a rented property (based on 80 percent occupancy) is around 1,625 euros.

The second most lucrative Airbnb neighborhood is Akropoli, with an average monthly income of 1,430 euros and 321 listings, followed by Thiseio (1,300 euros and 268 listings), Koukaki- Makryianni (1,275 euros and 684 listings) and Kerameikos (1,264 euros and 213 listings).

These areas are witnessing significant increase in either the purchase or renovation of existing properties. The financial lure is considerable for owners: even with 1-2 months of activity, they can cover at least the annual costs of their property - in property taxes and power bills - or even upgrade it.

Coastal areas also prove attractive, with the Municipality of Saronikos in southeastern Attica ranking fourth in the terms of the number of Airbnb rentals it offers.



With 626 properties, its average monthly Airbnb income is 825 euros. In nearby Vouliagmeni, where fewer properties are available, average earnings are estimated at 1,425 euros,

Concerning the islands, the highest monthly revenues from renting properties through Airbnb were found in Santorini and Mykonos. AirDNA records more than 3,000 listings on Santorini, with an average monthly income approaching 4,000 euros. At the end of July, the average overnight price was 220 euros and the occupancy rate was 76 percent.



Mykonos had 2,738 listings for villas and apartments, with an average monthly cost of 3,150 euros.

However, in terms of number of available rentals, Crete tops the Airbnb table with a total of 14,650 properties and average monthly income for their owners of 950 euros.

Airbnb is now a dominant trend in the Greek rental market, with an annual increase of 60 percent in the number of listings on the platform since 2014.

The popularity of short-term leases in the center of Athens has pushed property prices up. It is estimated that sales prices in Plaka, Monastiraki, Koukaki and Akropoli have increased from 30 to 50 percent in three to four years.

The closer a property is to a metro station and the tourist attractions, the higher its value. For example, in Koukaki, the average selling price is close to 1,500-1,600 euros euros/sq.m., compared to just 900 euros/sq.m. in early 2015.

As a result, more and more aspiring investors are considering alternative areas close to the center with lower property prices, with districts such as Neos Kosmos, Pangrati, Mets, Exarchia, and even Attiki Square experiencing a rise in demand.

What appears to be certain is that short-term rental market has not been affected by the tax office’s attempt to oblige landlords to register their properties.

Income from Airbnb-style short-term rentals are taxed at the same rates for conventional leases – starting at 15 percent for the first 12,000 euros, 33 percent for income from 12,001 to 35,000 euros and 45 percent for above that.