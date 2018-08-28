Two more islands experience power cuts

The western Aegean island of Skopelos suffered a power outage lasting five hours early on Tuesday morning after lightning caused disruptions to the power grid.

The island’s mayor, Christos Vasiloudis, told Kathimerini that the power went out at around 4 a.m. and was restored five hours later.

Meanwhile, a lightning strike is also being blamed for a power cut that began at 5 p.m. on Tuesday on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos.

Both incidents came on the heels of a power outage on the island of Hydra in the Saronic Gulf that left locals and tourists without electricity and water from Sunday morning to Monday afternoon.