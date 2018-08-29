Corfu man douses dog in gas to get rid of fleas

A 62-year-old man was arrested and slapped with a 30,000 euro fine on the Ionian island of Corfu for chaining his dog to an electricity pole and dousing it with gas to get rid of its fleas.

According to local reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Solari. The dog was released after the incident was reported to police by residents.

The 6-year-old dog, which belonged to a relative of the suspect, was cleaned and given medical treatment by a vet. It was also given a new home, according to reports.