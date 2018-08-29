Passenger ferry safely evacuated after fire

The Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ferry is seen tilting at the port of Piraeus on Wednesday. The vessel, with 875 passengers and 141 crew onboard, caught fire in the car deck late Tuesday night near the island of Hydra on its way to Hania in Crete after departing from Piraeus at 10 p.m. No one was injured. 30 firemen, 10 fire engines and 18 members of the EMAK rescue unit were deployed to evacuate the ship upon its return to Piraeus at 4 a.m. and to put out the fire. Eighty trucks and 152 cars were on the vessel. An undisclosed number was destroyed. It was not clear what caused the fire. [Yiannis Panagopoulos/Eurokinissi]