Leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to lay out his government’s main priorities for the post-bailout era at the first cabinet meeting following Tuesday’s reshuffle.

Analysts anticipate a two-pronged strategy involving, first, the launch of a policy program that will be free from the bailout straitjacket and, second, a switch into campaign gear, ahead of elections next year.



In the cabinet meeting, which will take place on Friday at 11 a.m., Tsipras is expected to clarify the political direction ushered in by the cabinet changes.

Apart from the personal grievances of ministerial hopefuls who were left out, various SYRIZA officials have expressed misgivings about the extent to which the shake-up will succeed in expanding the government’s electoral catchment.



Critics say the premier’s choices were more indicative of confusion.

The swearing-in of the new cabinet members took place at the Presidential Mansion Wednesday.