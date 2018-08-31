One of the medical certificates detailing the health problems that led to the release from prison of a power company executive is vague, ambiguous and not supported by evidence, a Supreme Court prosecutor said in an appeal Friday.

Aristides Floros, former managing director of power supplier Energa, was recently diagnosed with a disability rate of over 67 percent due to epileptic seizures and other health problems, allowing his release. However, according to the order by prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou, judicial authorities in the Evia town of Halkida have been asked to re-examine the entire case.

Her order said that the ruling lacks the proper documentation and doesn’t specify how the disability was calculated. This, according to Vourliotis, makes the ruling “anything but comprehensive and convincing.”

Vourliotis’s order also reportedly contains a document by the head of the capital’s Evangelismos Hospital, Panagiota Goulaki-Mitsaki, who states that one of the doctors who opined on Floros’s medical condition has never been registered with the national health system (ESY) and therefore had no authority to sign the certificate.

Furthermore, the medical results are not accompanied by treatment proposals, which are necessary in similar cases.

Later Friday, a pulmonologist who worked at Evangelismos’s Sleep Clinic before moving abroad recently and whose signature is on one of the certificates, told Skai TV that it was forged.

“My signature was fake and was misused for reasons that I do not know. My medical integrity has been harmed and I hope the truth will soon be restored,” Kalliroi Lambrou said in a written statement.

Floros was sentenced to 21 years in prison in February 2017 for embezzlement, smuggling and money laundering.

Energa, along with Hellas Power, withheld more than 100 million euros from the Greek state from a special property tax levied via electricity bills.

In March 2018, Floros was also found guilty of ordering an assassination attempt against lawyer Giorgos Antonopoulos in November 2014 and sentenced to 13 more years in prison.