Floros heading back to prison after Friday night arrest

An emergency council of appeals court judges in the Evia town of Halkida ordered the arrest late on Friday night of jailed embezzler Aristides Floros after a summons from a Supreme Court prosecutor in Athens calling for a complete re-examination of the medical documentation the convict submitted to secure his release just 36 months into his 21-year sentence.

Aristides Floros, who was convicted to 21 years in prison in February 2017 for embezzlement, smuggling and money laundering over the Energa power company scandal, as well as to another 13 years in 2014 for ordering an assassination attempt against a lawyer, was arrested late Friday at his home in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada.

He had been released from Halkida Prison last week after presenting judicial authorities with medical evidence that he suffered a disability.

Floros's release request had been examined by a deputy prosecutor at the Supreme Court after the move caused a public outcry and its claims that Floros suffered from a 67 percent disability (right at the limit that would allow his release under the law) was found to be ambiguous and unsubstantiated. An order for a complete re-examination was issued on Friday morning, prompting the emergency council of judges.

Later on Friday, meanwhile, a doctor whose signature appears on one of the certificates explaining why Floros allegedly suffered from seizures claimed that it had been forged.