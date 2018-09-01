Cyprus police track migrants from adrift boat

Police in Cyprus police say 24 Syrian migrants were located on a rocky outcrop along the Mediterranean island nation’s southeastern coast after two patrol boats found an empty speedboat.

Police said the speedboat was adrift about 300 meters from the coastline when the patrol boats found it on Friday. The boat’s captain was among the group later tracked down near the island’s Cape Greco area.

The police think the migrants got off the boat before abandoning it and setting it adrift.

Police said two children and an infant, as well as a couple accompanying them, were taken to a hospital.

Cyprus’ Civil Defense and Welfare Department is providing care for the group.

Cyprus is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) from the Syrian coast.

