Threats are a sign of weakness, says Nicosia

A day after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned Cyprus not to proceed with gas drilling in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), his Cypriot counterpart said Sunday Nicosia would not be cowed by threats.



“Threats, wherever they come from, are a sign of weakness,” Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said.



“We will not behave with threats, grandiose statements or gestures that aim to create an impression,” said Christodoulides, adding that Nicosia would stick to its energy plans “and nothing more.”



In written comments published in Greece’s Ta Nea newspaper on Saturday, Cavusoglu warned Cyprus against drilling for hydrocarbons in its EEZ saying, “If they [the Greek Cypriots] still think that they have nothing to lose, they are making a big mistake.”



Ankara has objected to Nicosia’s energy plans, saying they infringe on Turkish waters.