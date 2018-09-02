MONDAY

Ferry services are suspended due to a 24-hour strike by the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO).

AXIA, an association of people on bereavement allowances, will protest planned pension cuts at the Labor Ministry at Klafthmonos Square, central Athens, at 11 a.m.

Statistics agency ELSTAT issues provisional Q2 data on the state budget.

Listed firms Kreka, J&P Avax and Euroconsultants hold annual general meetings.

TUESDAY

Crete 2018, the sixth international scientific conference on industrial waste management, opens at the Technical University of Crete in Hania. It will be in English and runs through Friday. (Info: www.hwm-conferences.tuc.gr)

Ierapetra Municipality in southern Crete hosts an event on “Biotourism, Nature, Economy and Innovation in Ierapetra,” at 6 p.m. at the Melina Mercouri Hall. It will be followed by a press conference. (Info: www.ierapetra.gov.gr)

Listed Fourlis will issue first-half financial results.

WEDNESDAY

The Public Debt Management Agency auctions 13-week treasury bills worth 625 million euros.

The Hellenic Foundation for European & Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) organizes a public debate in English at Aigli in Zappeio, central Athens, to coincide with the presentation of the book “EuroTragedy: A Drama in Nine Acts” by Professor Ashoka Mody. Starts at 7 p.m. (Info: www.eliamep.gr)

University of California sociologist Benjamin H. Bratton will speak on “The New Normal, Hemispherical Stacks and Algorithmic Geopolitics,” at 7 p.m. at Romantso, 3-5 Anaxagora, Athens. (Info: www.bios.gr)

The Technopolis ICT Business Park in Thermi, Thessaloniki, hosts a conference on “Social Entrepreneurship on the Border Area Between Greece and Bulgaria,” at 5 p.m. (Info: www.technopolis.gr)

Athens-listed Edrasi and Eurobrokers hold their annual general meetings of shareholders.

THURSDAY

ELSTAT issues the June findings of its manpower survey.

Listed firms Papoutsanis and Performance Technologies hold their annual general meetings.

FRIDAY

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos will be participating in the Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Vienna.

The Hellenic Foundation for European & Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) holds a public debate at the Forum Center in Volos, central Greece, on “Is Greece a Blocked Country?” The event starts at 6.30 p.m. (Info: www.eliamep.gr)

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, the Hellenic Association for Energy Economics and the Atlantic Council organize the Southeast Europe Energy Forum at The Met Hotel in Thessaloniki from 12 noon. Participation is by invitation only. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its provisional data for July’s exports and imports.

Leventeris, Vidavo, Domiki Kritis, Altec and Selonda Aquacultures are holding their annual general meetings of shareholders.

SATURDAY

The Thessaloniki International Fair, running through September 15, opens with the US as the honored country. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is to deliver a keynote speech, as GSEE and other unions organize a rally at the Eleftherios Venizelos statue in the city center, starting at 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

The German-Greek Chamber holds a dinner that includes a Q&A session with Industry Minister Stergios Pitsiorlas, at the Makedonia Palace Hotel in Thessaloniki at 7 p.m. (Info: 2310.327.733, z.baltzi@ahk.com.gr)