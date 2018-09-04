Greek ferry crews call off strike

The PNO union of Greek seamen on Tuesday ended a two-day strike that had left thousands of tourists and tons of produce stranded at ports.

PNO's executive committee was initially discussing the possibility of extending the action, which was already in its second day on Tuesday, when talks with ferryboat owners came to an agreement later in the day.

According to an announcement from PNO, the deadlock was broken after ferry operators offered a pay rise of 2 percent for 2018, to go into effect retroactively from January 1.