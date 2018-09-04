The customs processing lines at Thessaloniki Port Authority (OLTH) are to be increased from three to five after a decision to this effect by the director of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, Giorgos Pitsilis.

Following consultations with the new chairman and chief executive of OLTH, Sotiris Theofanis, and in order to facilitate exporting and importing activity, the IAPR chief increased the number of customs lines for exports from two to three and those for imports from one to two, to operate between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on a daily basis. Similarly there will be three lines on Saturdays (up from two today) and one on Sundays.

Customs processing at night remains possible, but the cost is borne by the interested party. Still, the abolition of the third daily shift (nighttime) remains in place despite demands by the majority stakeholder in the port authority, which considers the state responsible for securing the 24-hour operation of the port.

IAPR sources tell Kathimerini that if the agreed investments proceed and needs increase, the operating times of the customs offices will be adjusted accordingly, implying that the third shift may be reintroduced in the medium term.