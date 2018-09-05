Two firefighters injured in Mani blaze

Two firemen were injured while battling a large blaze that started earlier on Wednesday in a forested area of Sidirokastro, in eastern Mani, in the Peloponnese, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



Twenty eight firefighters with 14 vehicles and two crews on foot were on the scene, helped by two Canadair and two Pezetel aircraft, but strong winds were hampering their efforts.



A second fire front in the nearby area of Kelefa in Itilo, also located in the regional unit of Laconia, was brought under partial control, the fire service said.