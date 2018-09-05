Industrial gas being sold widely as motor fuel

Fuel market professionals speak of major smuggling phenomena in the Greek autogas market, estimated to cost the public coffers more than 40 million euros per annum.

They point to the extensive sale of gas destined for industrial use – which is both lower in quality and taxed at a lower rate – being sold at fuel stations as autogas.

Each liter of industrial gas bears 0.21 euros less tax than a liter of motor fuel, with smugglers pocketing the difference.

More than 25 percent of the autogas sold in Greece is estimated to come from deliveries of industrial gas, which can also have a damaging impact on vehicles.