Two arrested over possession of ancient coins in Florina

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in the town of Florina, northern Greece, over the illegal possession of a total of 46 medieval and ancient coins – most of which experts have dated to the Hellenistic and Byzantine eras.



Police said they made the arrest on Thursday after receiving a tip-off.



The man's 37-year-old female housemate was also arrested on suspicion of being an accessory.



The stash found at his home included 21 Hellenistic era coins, nine Byzantine, five Roman, one Ottoman and six others of an undetermined date.



Police said they are looking for a 44-year-old foreign national who the suspect claimed gave him the coins.