Lanthimos’s ‘The Favourite’ wins jury prize at Venice Film Festival

Yorgos Lanthimos’s “The Favourite,” an absurdist period comedy about two cousins courting the favor of Queen Anne in 18th century England, has won the jury prize – essentially the silver medal – at the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Olivia Colman won best actress for her role as the queen.



“Roma,” Alfonso Cuaron's intimate, black-and-white portrait of the women who raised him in Mexico City's turbulent 1970s, won the festival’s top prize.



Best director went to Jacques Audiard for “The Sisters and Brothers.” Willem Dafoe picked up best actor for “At Eternity's Gate,” Julian Schnabel's homage to Vincent Van Gogh.



Guillermo del Toro headed the jury. [Combined reports]

