Firefighters battling to contain wildfire on Samos island
Firefighters on the eastern Aegean island of Samos were battling to contain a wildfire that broke out late Saturday tearing through a pine tree forest.
A total 36 firefighters, manning 17 trucks, were sent to the area of Kedros, in the northwest part of the island, to tackle the fire. They were aided by five water-dropping helicopters and two aircraft.
The blaze was not threatening residential areas.