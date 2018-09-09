NEWS |

 
Firefighters battling to contain wildfire on Samos island

TAGS: Fires

Firefighters on the eastern Aegean island of Samos were battling to contain a wildfire that broke out late Saturday tearing through a pine tree forest.

A total 36 firefighters, manning 17 trucks, were sent to the area of Kedros, in the northwest part of the island, to tackle the fire. They were aided by five water-dropping helicopters and two aircraft.

The blaze was not threatening residential areas.

