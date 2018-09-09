ND says Tsipras is 'bold in his lies, cowardly about the truth'

Alexis Tsipras showed the public on Sunday that he is not just “incompetent and dangerous, but is also bold in his lies and cowardly about the truth,” opposition New Democracy said of the leftist prime minister following his press conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) on Sunday.

The conservative opposition, which saw its lead over the ruling leftists at 11 percent in a public opinion poll published on Sunday, accused Tsipras of being prepared to “do and say anything that will keep him in his chair for a few more months.”

Its announcement was referring to a series of pledges made by Tsipras on Sunday and also in his keynote TIF speech on Saturday for reductions in property taxes, value-added tax and social security contributions, as well as for a possible postponement of plans to slash pensions as of next year, as demanded by international creditors.

“He had the nerve to promise tax breaks, when he has deliberately destroyed the middle class and impoverished all Greeks,” the party said in an announcement.

New Democracy also lashed out at the prime minister over his efforts to defend the controversial name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), which was the subject of a protest rally in the northern port city on Saturday night that turned violent.

“He had the nerve to once more support the agreement that cedes the 'Macedonian ethnic identity' and the 'Macedonian language' to Skopje, even though it has been rejected by the overwhelming majority of Greeks,” it said.