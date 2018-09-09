MONDAY

The European Economic and Social Committee, in cooperation with the Thessaloniki’s Traders Association and the University of Macedonia, is organizing a discussion on European Company Law at 9 a.m. at the Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 29 Tsimiski. (Info: www.eesc.europa.eu)

The IEEE International Conference on High Voltage Engineering and Application (ICHVE 2018) opens at the Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens. To Thursday. (Info: www.artion.com.gr)

Movement for Change leader Fofi Gennimata will deliver a speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair at 8 p.m.

The National Documentation Center, the Economy Ministry and the City of Thessaloniki organize an event titled “Knowledge and Cooperation Bridges,” concerning the networking of Greeks around the world, in the context of Thessaloniki International Fair. At Thessaloniki City Hall from 5 to 8.30 p.m. (Info: www.knowledgebridges.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its second-quarter statistics on turnover in transport and in information and communication, the July data on industrial output and the August readings of its consumer price index.

Athens-listed firms Alpha Trust Andromeda, Tria Alfa, Nireus, Aloumyl Mylonas, Yalco, Euromedica, Intertech, Elviemek, Boutaris, AEGEK and ELTRAK will hold their annual general meetings.

TUESDAY

Schools across Greece welcome the new academic year.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to participate in a European Parliament plenary session debate on the future of Europe, in Strasbourg.

The National Documentation Center and the Hellenic Pasteur Institute organize a one-day event on the subject of “Funding Opportunities for Research and Innovation in the Health Sector.” The event is hosted by the National Hellenic Documentation Center, 48 Vassileos Constantinou, Pangrati, Athens, from 9 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. (Info: cpascual@ekt.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its second-quarter figures on salary costs and its August data on car registrations.

WEDNESDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its June statistics on construction activity.

THURSDAY

European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager visits Greece and will meet with Deputy Prime Minister Yiannis Dragasakis, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and other Greek officials. She will also address lawmakers in Parliament.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publicize its manpower survey for April-June and its data on construction output in the second quarter and on farming and agricultural imports and exports in July.

FRIDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its first-quarter data on passenger, cargo and vehicle traffic at Greek ports, its second-quarter figures on service sector turnover and on retail commerce employment, as well as its May statistics on museum and archaeological site visitors and its July data on industrial import prices.

SATURDAY

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will deliver a speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair at 8 p.m.

The Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and the University of West Attica in Athens will inaugurate the first Taiji Health Center at a Greek university, forming part of the Greek-Chinese cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative. At 10 a.m., at 28 Aghiou Spyridonos, Egaleo, Athens.

SUNDAY

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. in Thessaloniki.