Number of deaths from deadly July wildfire raised to 99

One more burn victim passed away in a hospital in Athens on Tuesday, raising the death toll from the deadly wildfires that ravaged eastern Attica last July to 99.



The 26-year-old woman was being treated in Evangelismos hospital.



At the same time, the residents of the devastated area said in a letter that many of the promised public works to restore damages have not started, while those that have are moving “at an alarmingly slow pace," jeopardizing their safety.

They also said many wildfire victims have yet to receive the initial relief aid to cover their immediate needs.