Rise in hiring prospects in some parts of the economy

Greek employers who participated in ManpowerGroup’s survey concerning hiring prospects for the year’s last quarter discerned encouraging signs in specific sectors of the economy.

The net employment outlook stood at +16 percent for the October-December period, which is the highest level recorded in more than a decade. More than one in five bosses (21 percent) expects an increase in the number of people employed, 9 percent anticipate a reduction and two in three (66 percent) foresee no change.

Hiring plans remain relatively stable compared to the previous quarter and have improved by two percentage points compared to the same quarter last year.

The sectors where the most hirings are anticipated are those of electricity and natural gas, financial and insurance services, and wholesale and retail commerce.

According to the general sales director of ManpowerGroup Greece, Babis Kazantzidis, after a decade of stagnation there are encouraging signs that the Greek economy is recovering. Reforms have already been implemented in the energy sector, which should strengthen the economy and create more jobs. The constant improvement in the credit sector is also significant, he added.