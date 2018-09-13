Burger Fest | Athens | September 14-16

An event dedicated to one of the world's favorite foods returns to the Amaxostasio venue, located in the old Athens trolley bus depot at the bottom of Ermou Street, from September 14 to 16. Burger fans will be treated to elevated, upscale and creative variations of the fast-food staple created by local chefs. Doors open at 5 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and close at midnight. Admission costs 5 euros per day or 10 euros for all three days (both include a complimentary beer).



Amaxostasio, Pireos & Ermou, Gazi