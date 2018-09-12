Antiquities & Sculptures | Messinia | To September 30

Twenty-two large-scale contemporary outdoor sculptures inspired by the Doric order in classical architecture are on display among the ruins of the ancient city of Messene in the southwestern Peloponnese. Curated by art historian Iris Kritikou, the exhibition “Zongopoulos-Houliaras: Messana” brings together works by two prominent artists, George Zongopoulos and Giorgos Houliaras, and juxtaposes them with the stunning setting of the site. Opening hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Admission to the site costs 12 euros.

Ancient Messene, Mavromati Ithomis,

www.ancientmessene.gr