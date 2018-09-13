Rock slide in Zakynthos, one woman injured, three feared missing
At least one woman has been injured and three people are feared missing after a rock slide at the famous Shipwreck beach on the Ionian island of Zakynthos on Thursday.
Initial reports said three boats were overturned when the slide caused powerful waves. A female tourist was lightly injured and taken to a local hospital.
Rescue teams with sniffer dogs have reportedly been dispatched to help local authorities search for the missing.