Sixty-five migrants rescued off southwestern Greece

Greece's coast guard says a search and rescue operation off the southwestern tip of Greece located a boat carrying 65 migrants, who have been transported on coast guard vessels to the nearest port.



The search operation involving three coast guard vessels and a plane from the European border agency Frontex was launched Thursday after one of those on board the boat made a call to an emergency number.



The coast guard said all passengers on board were safely transported to Pylos in the Peloponnese.



Greece is still on one of the most popular routes for refugees and migrants attempting to enter the European Union, although the vast majority arrive on the eastern Aegean islands from the nearby Turkish coast. [AP]