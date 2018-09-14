Coast guard closes emblematic Greek beach after rockfall

The Greek coast guard on Friday closed a world-famous beach on the holiday island of Zakynthos after seven people were injured in a rockfall.

All vessels are banned from approaching the beach, which can only be reached by sea, and from anchoring in the bay until further notice.

Navagio beach is named after a shipwreck lying just a few meters off the coast and is known throughout the world for its tropical-blue bathing waters and scenic white-sand setting.

Seven people were injured on Thursday after a part of the cliff overshadowing the beach gave way. Their injuries were not life-threatening, though a 37-year-old Czech tourist did sustain a spinal injury that will be checked by a specialist in Patra in western Greece.