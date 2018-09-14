Isabella Rossellini | Athens | October 20
Renowned Italian actress Isabella Rossellini brings “Link Link Circus,” a one-woman show in which she's joined by her dog, Pan, to the Athens Concert Hall on October 20. In this lecture-performance, the award-winning actress explores the thoughts and behaviors of different animals. The show is in English with Greek subtitles. Tickets cost 24-60 euros and are already on sale.
Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr