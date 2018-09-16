MONDAY

The core program of the Athens Democracy Forum, organized by The New York Times and Kathimerini, begins at Zappeion Hall. To Tuesday. (Info: www.athensdemocracyforum.com)

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades visits Athens. He will meet with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises hold an informative meeting (7 Academias) on Lebanon’s market ahead of the October 2-4 Beirut business mission. Starts at 2 p.m. (Info: 210.338.2342)

TUESDAY

The Attica union of local authority workers, the Federation of Greek Women and the Federation of Parents and Guardians will stage a rally outside the Interior Ministry in Klafthmonos Square in central Athens for the improvement of childcare services. Starts at 9 a.m.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) publishes its second-quarter data on job vacancies and its survey on natural gas pipeline transmissions in 2017.

Listed company Foodlink holds its annual general meeting.

WEDNESDAY

The European Commission’s Representation in Greece and the Office of the European Parliament in Greece co-host an open discussion titled “Starting Your Own Business,” to present the European Union’s EGG, EquiFund and Orange Grove initiatives, at the Ianos bookstore (24 Stadiou, Athens). Entrance is free but registration is required by Tuesday at comm-rep-Athens@ec.europa.eu.

The E-Kyklos think tank holds an open even titled “TIF’s Aftermath: The Country’s Course to the Election,” at the King George Hotel, Syntagma Square, Athens, starting at 7 p.m. (Info: ekyklos.gr)

The 20th Insurance and Reinsurance Meeting, organized by the Union of Insurance Companies of Greece, opens at the Costa Navarino resort in the Peloponnese. To Friday. (Info: www1.eaee.gr)

The Mobile Excellence Awards ceremony takes place at the Anais Club in Varybobi, northern Athens, starting at 7.30 p.m. (Info: www.m-awards.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) issues its July statistics on industrial turnover.

THURSDAY

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to visit Athens.

The 20th Meeting of the European Union’s Commission for Citizenship, Governance, Institutional and External Affairs (CIVEX) takes place in Athens, with European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos delivering the keynote speech. Starts at 10 a.m. at the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou). (Info: civex@cor.europa.eu)

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides delivers a speech on the rescEU proposal at the 20th Insurance and Reinsurance Meeting at the Costa Navarino resort in the Peloponnese.

The 25th annual conference on the countryside and farmers opens at Livadia, central Greece. To Sunday. (Info: greek.young.farmers@gmail.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases its July figures on the capacity of the Greek merchant fleet.

FRIDAY

The European Union’s CIVEX Commission conference, titled “Security Challenges – Regional and Local Approaches,” will take place at the Divani Caravel Hotel in Athens (2 Vassileos Alexandrou), from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Info: civex@cor.europa.eu)

Hellenic Bank Association Chairman Nikolaos Karamouzis will meet with European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs Pierre Moscovici in Brussels.

The Athens Job Festival 2018, organized by Skywalker.gr, begins at the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou). To Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Info: jobfestival.gr)

The International Digital Storytelling Conference gets under way on the Ionian island of Zakynthos, organized by the Technological Educational Institute of the Ionian Islands. To Sunday. (Info: dst.ntlab.gr)