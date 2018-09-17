The expansion of the short-term rental market has created divisions between owners of apartments in the center of Athens, as some are earning significant amounts of money by leasing their properties on websites such as HomeAway and Airbnb while others feel they are threatened by the trend, complaining about the noise, the garbage and even decency issues.

The first such case will be heard in court on December 6, as the owner of an apartment on Heyden Street has turned against others for letting their properties via the internet, arguing that in doing so they are violating the block’s code of conduct.