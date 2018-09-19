Road deaths in Greece appear to be in steady decline, a conference of experts heard on Tuesday, with Traffic Police data showing that fatalities in the period from January to August dropped to 421 from 460 in the same period last year and 720 in all of 2016. Data for last year, meanwhile, showed that the number of serious injuries sustained as a result of a traffic accident dropped from 855 in 2016 to 705 in 2017.

The event in Athens was organized by the European Association of Operators of Toll Road Infrastructures and brought together representatives of Greece’s seven highway operators.

They said that while improvements to the national road network have been instrumental in curbing road deaths more surveillance cameras are needed, as automatic speed traps have only been installed on the Attiki Odos ring road around Athens and at the Artemisio tunnels in the northern Peloponnese.