Police fire teargas after anti-fascist marches for slain rapper

Greek police fired teargas in skirmishes at protesters in Piraeus and Thesssaloniki on Saturday, following an anti-fascist rally commemorating Pavlos Fyssas, the 34-year-old rapper killed by a self-professed member of Golden Dawn five years ago.

In Piraeus, a group of unknown individuals threw petrol bombs and stones against a riot police van stationed next to the Municipal Theatre, to block access to the offices of Golden Dawn. Police responded with tear gas.

Similar scenes developed in Thessaloniki, where a group of masked youths attacked riot police officers guarding ruling SYRIZA's offices with petrol bombs.