The public consultation process concerning the new level of the minimum wage is expected to begin within this month and be completed by end-December, while the requisite ministerial decision for that purpose will be issued in the latter half of January 2019.

This is according to the new timetable included in a law amendment submitted by Labor Minister Effie Achtsioglou on Wednesday.

The draft makes no reference to the level of the new minimum wage as this is the object of the consultation. Neither is there any mention of the sub-minimum wage, which will be abolished, according to the prime minister’s statements in Thessaloniki earlier this month.