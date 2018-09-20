West Nile virus claims five more lives

Another five people have died in the last week after being infected with West Nile virus according to the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO), which said the number of fatalities this year has risen to 27.



In its weekly report on Thursday, KEELPNO said that 183 of the 234 reported cases developed problems with their central nervous system, encephalitis, meningitis and light paralysis.



The ages of those infected by the mosquito-borne virus range from 10 to 94.



The 27 who died were all over 69.



Of all the Greek regions, Attica has been the hardest hit by West Nile this year, with 108 reported cases.



A total of 67 municipalities have been affected by the virus, according to KEELPNO’s report.