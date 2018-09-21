Greek clubs completed a week with three games in Europe and no goals scored, as after AEK’s 3-0 loss to Ajax for the Champions League on Wednesday, PAOK went down 1-0 at home to Chelsea and Olympiakos shared a goalless draw with visiting Real Betis for the Europa League.



Chelsea was simply too good for PAOK to handle, even at home, and the 1-0 result is rather flattering for the Greek Cup holder that could have easily conceded three or four goals on the night.



The London giant played the long ball in a way that the Thessaloniki team could not handle, with the Chelsea players often breaking free inside or just outside the box.



The Premier League side scored early via Willian, after just six minutes, and created several more chances to add to its lead, but it was not meant to be. One goal sufficed for the Blues though, as PAOK appeared quite toothless up front, except for one or two instances.



Olympiakos earned Greece’s first group stage point this season with its 0-0 result against Spain’s Betis at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.



The team from Seville was more dangerous and may feel hard done by the draw in Piraeus, but this certainly is a result that gives Betis an improved chance to reach the next round.



The Reds had heir moments, but as they were left with 10 men due to the second bookable offense of Costas Tsimikas with 17 minutes left on the clock, they will not be too disappointed with the result.