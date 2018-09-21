Tsipras, Erdogan to discuss bilateral issues in New York next week

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York next week, on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.



The two leaders are expected to discuss Cyprus, energy issues in the eastern Mediterranean and the eight Turkish servicemen who sought asylum in Greece after the botched coup attempt in Turkey in 2016.



On Monday (Sept. 24), Tsipras will address the UN during the high-level plenary meeting on global peace in honor of the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela, known as the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit.



The plenary will adopt a political declaration negotiated by member-states.



In the evening he will attend a reception hosted by the President of the United States Donald Trump.



Tsipras is travelling to New York on Sunday. He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas and Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Chouliarakis.