Over 1,000 people arrested at Crete airports with forged papers

More than 1,000 foreign nationals have been arrested over the last eight months at airports on the island of Crete as they tried to board flights using forged travel documents.

More specifically, authorities said they arrested 1,019 people from February and up to the first week of September.

Their preferred destinations were other European Union countries, while most of them were from the Middle East and northeast Africa.

The busiest month was July, with 244 arrests. September has also been a busy month, with 227 arrests made until last Wednesday.