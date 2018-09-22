Experts call for closure of iconic Navagio Beach, as Zakynthos authorities lift ban

A team of scientists from the University of Athens have recommended that Zakynthos’s Navagio Beach be closed completely to the public after a rockfall earlier this month injured one tourist, just as authorities reopened a section of the iconic bathing spot.

Following a visit to the beach last week, a team from the university’s Department of Geology opined that more landslides can be expected in the area, which is accessible only by sea.

The scientists also said they were opposed to plans to remove the looser rocks and boulders on the 246-meter cliff overhanging the beach, saying this would not prevent future landslides.

On Saturday, however, authorities on Zakynthos decided to partially lift a ban imposed after the September 13 rockfall to allow boats to anchor just off the middle part of Navagio.