Tsipras to meet Erdogan in New York

Ankara’s extradition request for the eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece after the failed 2016 coup, the Cyprus peace process and bilateral ties are expected to be at the center of talks, as Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in New York Tuesday on the sidelines of the 73rd UN General Assembly.

The meeting between the two men is scheduled to take place at 6.30 p.m.

Tsipras, meanwhile, is scheduled to address the UN Monday at the high-level plenary on global peace in honor of the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela, known as the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit.



In the evening, Tsipras will attend a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump.